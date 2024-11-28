Lawmakers confirms Oluyede as Chief of Army Staff

The House of Representatives has confirmed Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).



Oluyede’s confirmation came barely 24 hours after undergoing a mandatory screening by joint committees on Army and Defense.

In a report presented to the house by its Chairman Babajimi Benson, on Thursday, the Committee urged the lawmakers to confirm Lt .-Gen. Oluyede as the Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, following his successful screening by the panel.

According to the report, “The Ad-hoc Committee carefully and thoroughly engaged with the nominee for the position of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede, and was satisfied with his academic and professional qualifications, exposure, conduct, character, experience, and general performance.

“The ad-hoc committee also observed that the nominee displayed wide and in-depth knowledge of strategies, tactics, and military operations as exhibited during his acting capacity.

“Consequently, the Ad-hoc committee do hereby recommend that Lieutenant General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede be confirmed as the Chief of Army Staff of Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, having successfully undergone screening process of the Ad-hoc committee”.

Oluyede, now COAS, was appointed by President Bola Tinubu on October 30 as the acting Chief of Staff, following the late Chief of Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja’s departure from the country for medical treatment.