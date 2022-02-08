Report on Interest
Reps begin debate on raising President, others educational qualifications ahead 2023

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The 2023 Presidential election may mark a paradigm shift in education qualification expected to be possessed by anyone seeking political office across the country, following the House of Representatives decision to commence debate on amending the 1999 Constitution to raise the minimum certificate required to contest for elective offices in the country to a university degree.

Its decision to commence debate on adjustment of the current position of the law that applies to persons seeking to be a President, State Governor, Senator, or Member of a legislative assembly, was reached after the lawmakers allowed the bill seeking to amend the provision scale second reading on the floor of the House.

The bill, with the long title, “A Bill for an Act to Alter the  Constitution of the  Federal  Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to  Review the  Required Educational  Qualification for  Election into certain  Political  Offices;  and for  Related  Matters”, was on Tuesday approved to proceed for committee debate.
Approval for the bill sponsored by Adewumi Onanuga, a member of the house, to proceed to the next stage was issued at the plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase. 

The approval came barely a week after it was presented by the sponsor and it scaled the first reading on the floor of the House of Representatives.

According to the lawmaker, Onanuga, the provision on educational qualification for elective offices is contained in Section 131(d) of the constitution and there is a need for an immediate amendment.

Onanuga, while presenting the bill before the House, observed that it was curious that to qualify for employment into senior cadres in Nigerian civil service, an applicant must be a holder of the National Youth Service Corps certificate.
She further noted that the applicant must already be a graduate as only graduates of a tertiary institution could be allowed for NYSC deployment in the country.
The lawmaker added that it was strange that a person seeking to lead the whole country, including the graduates, was required to possess only a senior secondary school certificate or its equivalent.
Recall that the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, had earlier in the year, echoed the issue of the low educational requirement for elective offices and how it might affect leadership performance in a fast-changing, technology-driven world.
Gbajabiamila gave his views at the 52nd Convocation Lecture of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), where he delivered a lecture on the topic, “Building Back Better: Creating a New Framework for Tertiary Education in Nigeria in the 21st Century.”
Gbajabiamila stated, “I also sincerely believe that the National Assembly needs to look into section 131 (d) of the 1999 constitution to increase the minimum educational qualification for persons aspiring to be future Presidents of Nigeria and other top offices including the National Assembly as against the current minimum requirement of a Secondary School Certificate or its equivalent.
“As we have reduced the age for eligibility to contest those offices, so also, we should increase the minimum educational requirement. It will be another step in reforming our electoral system and providing strong leadership for the country”.
