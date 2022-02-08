Reps begin debate on raising President, others educational qualifications ahead 2023

The 2023 Presidential election may mark a paradigm shift in education qualification expected to be possessed by anyone seeking political office across the country, following the House of Representatives decision to commence debate on amending the 1999 Constitution to raise the minimum certificate required to contest for elective offices in the country to a university degree.
Its decision to commence debate on adjustment of the current position of the law that applies to persons seeking to be a President, State Governor, Senator, or Member of a legislative assembly, was reached after the lawmakers allowed the bill seeking to amend the provision scale second reading on the floor of the House.
According to the lawmaker, Onanuga, the provision on educational qualification for elective offices is contained in Section 131(d) of the constitution and there is a need for an immediate amendment.