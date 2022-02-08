Reps begin debate on raising President, others educational qualifications ahead 2023

The 2023 Presidential election may mark a paradigm shift in education qualification expected to be possessed by anyone seeking political office across the country, following the House of Representatives decision to commence debate on amending the 1999 Constitution to raise the minimum certificate required to contest for elective offices in the country to a university degree.

Its decision to commence debate on adjustment of the current position of the law that applies to persons seeking to be a President, State Governor, Senator, or Member of a legislative assembly, was reached after the lawmakers allowed the bill seeking to amend the provision scale second reading on the floor of the House.

The bill, with the long title, “A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Review the Required Educational Qualification for Election into certain Political Offices; and for Related Matters”, was on Tuesday approved to proceed for committee debate.

Approval for the bill sponsored by Adewumi Onanuga, a member of the house, to proceed to the next stage was issued at the plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase.

The approval came barely a week after it was presented by the sponsor and it scaled the first reading on the floor of the House of Representatives.