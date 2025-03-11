Reps bans pornography websites, apps

The House of Representatives has directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to block citizens from having access to websites hosting obscene and pornographic content in the country.

The lawmakers said that ban will protect societal values.among Nigerians, particularly youths, amid growing concerns over the harmful effects of such materials.

According to the lawmakers, the commission should immediately mandate internet service providers (ISPs) across the country to comply.

The directive followed a motion sponsored by a lawmaker from Katsina State, Dalhatu Tafoki, who argued that unrestricted access to pornography negatively impacts Nigerian cultural and moral standards.

Tafoki highlighted that several countries in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East have already enacted laws banning pornography.

He further referenced warnings from experts about its detrimental effects, saying, “Renowned psychologists and sociologists worldwide have issued strong warnings about the psychological, sociological, and mental consequences of consuming pornographic content.”

The motion received widespread support from lawmakers and was passed through a voice vote conducted by House Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas.

Lawmakers emphasized the need to protect young Nigerians from the potential consequences of explicit content, including its links to adultery, prostitution, and addiction.

The House also urged the NCC to ensure immediate compliance by ISPs and to impose penalties on any service provider that fails to adhere to the order.

The resolution reflects a broader push to curb the accessibility of explicit content and align Nigeria with global efforts to regulate online materials deemed harmful to societal values.