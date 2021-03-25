Reps back police reforms, disciplinary actions for lawless officers

The House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, has thrown his weight behind needed police reforms that would ensure the Nigeria Police Force delivers effectively and earn Nigerians’ trust across the nation.

Aside from backing the needed reforms, the lawmaker also maintained that to achieve a fair and just policing system in the country, lawless officers must account for their deeds and face the full wrath of the law.

Gbajabiamila noted that it is through the reforms and system that checkmates officers’ excesses would faith in the Nigeria police be totally restored.

The lawmaker made this known in Abuja on Thursday while declaring open, a public hearing on the Police Service Commission Act (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill 2020 and the National Institute for Police Studies (Establishment) Bill 2020.

He added that it was important for the country to purge the police of erring officers that were bringing the force to disrepute across the country.

“We must attempt to weed out the few rotten eggs that seem to give the police force, men and women who lay their lives and put their lives out there on a daily for you and me a (bad name) and that is why we are taking this bill seriously.”

Furthermore, the speaker said that reforming the Nigerian security architecture, with specific emphasis on the nation’s policing system and law enforcement, was one of the cardinal commitments of the 9th House of Representatives.

Gbajabiamila, who said that the Nigerian people deserve a Police Force that they can trust, added that reps under his leadership would remain committed to the PSC Act amendment bill and ensure it is approved.

“Nigerians deserve a Police Force that acts within the limits of the law and respects the rule of law. We will do everything in our power to meet these expectations,” the speaker said.

According to him, the bills are good faith efforts at addressing the statutory deficits that have hindered the effective operation of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) over the years.

Adding that beyond statutory reform, “there is a need for concerted efforts to address recruitment and training, funding and operational priorities,” issues which he asserts are the responsibility of the Police Force administration and the executive.