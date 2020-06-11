Reps Babajimi’s one year in office scorecard 

Rep. Babajimi Benson: 365 days in Review

With a deep sense of gratitude, I want to appreciate the good people of Ikorodu Division for their support towards my re-emergence as their Representative at the Federal House of Representatives and also for standing by me in our democratic journey. I am grateful and propelled to serve you even better. The last 365 days in office have been eventful and challenging. It has however given me an opportunity to make some contributions into the lives of our people, community, Lagos State and Nigeria

Highlights in 365 Days

iCare Lecture Series

To project the frontiers of knowledge sharing, capacity building, and attitudinal change, the 2nd edition of the iCare Lecture Series held in January 2020. It served as a platform for Professionals to enlighten my Constituents on current trends in the Political, Social, Economic and Employment outlook of Nigeria and the World in general. Amongst the Guest Speakers were; Chief Executive Officer of Nairabet, Akin Alabi (Rep. Member representing Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal Constituency, Oyo State), The Catalyst, Lanre Olusola, Director-General, iCARE Foundation, Muyideen Sanwoola, Political Science Lecturer from LASU, Dr Fatai Abatan, Chairman, Ikorodu Development Association (IKODASS), Otunba Ganiyu Abiru, Acting Commissioner of Agriculture, Lagos State, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, and Deputy Director-General, iCare Foundation, Bayo Oteju.

Health Centres

The lawmaker facilitated the construction of two Primary Healthcare Centers to ensure prompt access to medical facilities in Ibeshe (Igbogbo/Baiyeku) and Agbele at Oke Ota-Ona (Ikorodu Central)

Employment

Benson facilitated thirty-five job employment opportunities to the youth in his Constituency at the Federal and State Civil Service.

COVID-19 Project

iCare Foundation in partnership with WeStand Foundation, Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), Oga-Empowerment Foundation, and a host of others fed over 16,500 vulnerable in the Division. He, however, appreciated his constituents who volunteered and participated in the distribution.

Shared Purpose

In a series of empowerment driven training, the lawmaker partnered with viable bodies; Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA), Federal Ministry of Environment and National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons to organize entrepreneurship training for over 350 youths of Ikorodu Federal Constituency and also provided immediate startup funds as avenues to reduce redundancy among youths. The sum of N50,000 was given to the trainees as a startup fund.

In the same vein, I have encouraged corporate entities; Kimberly-Clark, OMS Beverage Industrial, EssLibra Terminal among others within the division with the potential of creating economic opportunities for our youths in Ikorodu.

Empowerment

As part of our Constituency Projects, empowerment materials such as Motorcycles, Freezers, Sewing Machines, Grinding Machines among others were facilitated for 205 constituents to enable sustainable livelihood.

Infrastructure: Road Construction

Two road constructions were facilitated, one at Babalola Arowolo Street, Igbogbo (Completed), and Paul Palmer street, Igbogbo (under construction).

The building of a block of Classroom at Salvation Army School, Ikorodu Central.

I also initiated several interventions on behalf of my people with the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwoola-Olu as it concerns the provision of infrastructure in Ikorodu Division.

iCare FoodBank

20,000 persons were fed in the last one year through the iCare FoodBank. The monthly food distribution through my foodbank sustained since 2016 with appreciable impact.

Back to School: Donation of Learning Aids

Textbooks and notebooks were facilitated and distributed to pupils in Twelve (12) primary and six (6) secondary schools across Ikorodu Division. Hundreds of School Bags were also distributed to pupils in some of these schools during the same period.

Bills, Motions and Petition

In the first year of the 9th Assembly, the lawmaker sponsored 6 Bills, 1 motion and 1petition, namely;

(i) The Good Samaritan Bill seeking to provide legal protection for First responders Who render help to victims of accidents or in emergency situations (the bill was passed in the 8th Assembly but was not accented to by Mr President);

(ii) Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2020 (HB.741) which seeks to address the need for defined periodic population census in Nigeria;

(iii) A bill seeking to amend the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (Amendment) Bill, 2020, to authorize host communities where electricity is generated to be entitled to a percentage of profits from Generating companies;

(iv) A bill seeking to establish the Nigerian Armed Forces Support Fund (Establishment) Bill, 2020. (HB 742);

(v) Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2020 (HB.740) which seeks to alter the minimum educational qualification for aspirants into political office;

(vi) National Icons, Symbols Legacy Agency Bill, 2020, to allow for more coordinated and robust management of our national symbols.

Motion

A motion to commemorate the World Teachers Day and celebration of Nigerian Teachers where the Best Teacher in Nigeria 2019, Mrs Agnes Elusakin of Oriwu College, Ikorodu, was honoured by the Rt. Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and members of the House.

Petition

A Petition was laid before the House of Representatives against the Accountant General of the Federation for his refusal to pay salaries and pension arrears of officers who retired from the Federal Civil Service between 2012 and now.

Commenting on his activities, the lawmaker appreciated the commitment and support of his family, team, his constituents, and well-wishers who had his back during the year under review.

“However, all of these cannot be achieved without the grace of God, the support of my family, the good people of Ikorodu, and my iCARE team.

“I am therefore extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve. It is my sincere prayer that Almighty God will continue to lead, guide, and keep me so I am able to serve my people, dedicated, and conscientiously. Amen,” he said.

Thank you once again and God bless.

Rep. Babajimi Benson, MHR