Reports on N2bn rechargeable fan, others not true- Lagos deputy gov

The dust raise on procurements made by the Lagos State Government between April and September may not settle soon after the State deputy governor’s office faulted reports published by the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency (PPA) website on procurements made for the office, describing it as fake and outright misrepresentation of facts.

It added that the financial reports published on the PPA’s website and already reprocessed as well as reproduced on other news medium were capable of inciting the public against the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, and his family as well as staff.

While asking that the agency does due diligence on information provided on its website, the office cautioned PPA to often double check their information before publishing, to avoid attributing false claims to a public officeholder.

This was contained in a leak memo obtained by The Guild on Monday which the Deputy Governor’s office sent to the Director General, Lagos State Public Procurement Agency after statistics obtained from the agency’s website were been reproduced on different news medium and social media platforms globally.

In the document obtained, which was signed by Director, Finance and Account, Tola Ekemode, on behalf of the Permanent Secretary in the office of the deputy governor, it was learnt that the memo was written following Funso Doherty, governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) open letter written to the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, faulting procurements made within six months in the state.

The leaked internal memo also described the open letter by Doherty as untrue, mischievous, fake and unfounded.

The deputy governor’s office, however, urged the agency to take prompt action in addressing the issue by giving the general public a true account of what was approved for the Office of the Deputy Governor.

The memo addressed to PPA reads; ‘According to the online new, the Office of the Deputy Governor was reported to have awarded the sum of =N=2,017,840,000 for the provision of supply items (rechargeable fans, rechargeable lights and fridges). It was also reported that the office spent =N=30,000,000 monthly for outreach to indigents by the Wife of the Deputy Governor and same about for monthly empowerment programme by the Wife of the Deputy Governor.

“The Office of the Deputy Governor wishes to state in unequivocal terms, for your immediate action and the attentions of millions of readers that the report is untrue, mischievous, fake and unfounded.

“We are compelled to write this letter due to the inaccuracies it conveyed; as the story was completely different and not a true reflection of what we have in our records. Also, we would not allow some individual(s) and journalists with mischievous inclination bring the personality and name of the Deputy Governor, his wife and the office to disrepute.

“It is important to state that truly, the office did get approval and awarded the provision of supply items (rechargeable fans, rechargeable lights and fridges) for the sum of =N=2,017,840 (Two Million, Seventeen Thousand, Eight Hundred and Forty Naira) as against the =N=2,017,840,000 (Two Billion, Seventeen Million, Eight Hundred and Forty Thousand Naira as reported by Doherty in his purported letter.

“In addition, the report that the office through the Wife of the Deputy Governor spent =N=30,000,000 monthly for outreach to indigents is inaccurate as the amount stated covered the whole year. It is =N=2,500,000 per month. Same for the Empowerment programme by the Wife of the Deputy Governor which also =N=2,500,000 per month as against =N=30,000,000 monthly reported.

“The above narrative is exactly what we have in our records and please, kindly find attached the approvals by Mr. Deputy Governor, the Letters of Award of the contract for your further necessary action.

“This is very sad and Mr. Deputy Governor has expressed his displeasure to this happening and will want your office to kindly address this by giving the public the true picture of things and want your staff to be more careful next time as we cannot have people on the pretext of criticism be cooking up stories without verifying and without credible basis”.

Thank you for your prompt attention and response”, the memo concluded.

