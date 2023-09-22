Repentant Boko Haram member in Borno police net over wife’s murder links

The Borno Police Command has arrested a repentant Boko Haram member, Musa Dauda, for allegedly killing his wife, Hafsat Musa, in a farm at Muhammed Goni stadium, Maiduguri, the state capital.

Dauda was alleged to have buried the wife in a shallow grave dug inside his farm after he clubbed the wife to death for allegedly having an extramarital affairs in the community.

The pokesman, Borno Police Command, ASP Sani Kamilu, who confirmed Dauda’s arrest to newsmen on Friday, narrated that the suspect invited 45-year-old Hafsat to meet with him on her farm in the stadium premises, on Sept. 12.

He added that Hafsat was nowhere to be found after honouring the invitation and all efforts to ask Dauda the deceased whereabouts proved abortive.

“The case was not reported to the police until a few days later when the decomposing body of Hafsat was discovered on the farm by her relatives,’’ Kamilu added.

He stated that the police swung into action immediately; visited the scene and evacuated Hafsat’s corpse to Umaru Shehu Ultramodern Hospital, Maiduguri for autopsy.

Kamilu disclosed that Dauda was arrested yesterday while fleeing from the state and that he confessed to have perpetrated the crime.

He added that Dauda said he saw Hafsat with another person on the farm and he clubbed her with a hoe on the head before she slumped and died. Dauda later buried Hafsat on the farm and fled.

The suspect would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation, Kamilu assured.

