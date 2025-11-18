Rep members push for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Members of the House of Assembly are ramping up pressure on the Federal Government, as 44 serving lawmakers have united behind a fresh demand for the release of detained IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, urging President Bola Tinubu to drop the ongoing prosecution and pursue a political resolution to the long-standing issue.

Their intervention, gaining momentum across political blocs, reflects a widening national appetite for de-escalation and a shift away from years of confrontation surrounding the IPOB leader’s detention.

The lawmakers’ collective stance also signals a renewed push for reconciliation, with several insisting that continued legal pursuit has achieved little beyond fueling tension and deepening public anxiety, particularly over the security situation tied to the matter.

The appeal, conveyed through a two-page letter coordinated by Ikenga Ugochinyere, emerged from the National Assembly, where the 44 signatories, drawn from both northern and southern constituencies, urged the President to direct the Attorney-General of the Federation to discontinue the case.

In the letter, the lawmakers described their position as a necessary step toward national healing, explaining that their resolution followed extensive consultations across party lines.

“After weighing the implications, we agreed that ending the prosecution and embracing dialogue remains the most realistic path to long-term stability,” the group stated.

They argued that similar political interventions had been used in managing unrest in other parts of the country, noting that applying the same approach to Kanu’s matter could help restore trust and ease the persistent anxiety in the Southeast.

They also highlighted several domestic and international rulings that have repeatedly questioned the justification for his prolonged detention.

“We respectfully request Mr President to empower the Attorney-General to discontinue the prosecution of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and initiate meaningful dialogue that can deliver a just political solution,” the letter added.

Kanu’s legal team welcomed the development. His lead counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, described the move as a “major turning point,” insisting that it confirms the legal and moral grounds behind the long-standing campaign for his release.

He maintained that the backing of 44 legislators shows the matter has transcended partisan boundaries. “This intervention aligns with the law and reflects the national desire for reconciliation,” Ejimakor said.

Ejimakor further noted that the lawmakers’ stance reinforces judicial decisions already secured in Kanu’s favour, stressing that the presidency must now act with urgency.

The lawmakers expressed confidence that President Tinubu would consider their appeal in the interest of national cohesion.

