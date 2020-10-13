Renowned Nigerian poet, J.P Clark, passes on at 85

A renowned Nigerian Poet, John Clark, professionally known as J.P Clark, has been reported to have died at the age of 85.

The Professor of Literature, who was the younger brother of the former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Edwin Clark, was said to have died on Tuesday at his family house.

Confirming his death, the deceased brother, C. C. Clark, said that the deceased finally dropped his pen in the early hours of today.

The statement reads: “The Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, wishes to announce that Emeritus Professor of Literature and Renowned Writer, Prof. John Pepper Clark, has finally dropped his pen in the early hours of today, Tuesday, 13 October 2020.

“Prof. J. P. Clark has paddled on to the great beyond in comfort of his wife, children and siblings, around him.

“The family appreciates your prayers at this time. Other details will be announced later by the family.”

Clark wrote the poem ‘Abiku’, included in the scheme of work for most secondary schools. He is also the author of the novel ‘The Wives’ Revolt’, compulsory in most secondary schools in the 90s and early 2000s.