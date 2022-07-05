Removing fuel subsidy will cause chaos- FG

As scarcity of fuel bites harder in Lagos and other major cities ahead of the Eid-il-Adha celebration across Nigeria, the Federal Government has rejected suggestions from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), and other economic groups to remove subsidies on the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol.

It said that the decision would cause chaos and would affect the economy considering the global high oil prices which had made the other countries introduce measures to help citizens cope with the developments.

The government noted that the measures that could help Nigerians cope with the skyrocketing price were to sustain the subsidy payment on the products used across the country.

Justifying the government stance, the Minister of Communication and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed the government decision during an interview with newsmen on Tuesday in London, the United Kingdom (UK).

Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil exporter but still has to import almost all its fuel needs due to a lack of refining capacity. The Federal Government shelved plans to abolish fuel subsidies earlier this year, a move that raised concerns with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to him, when you consider the chaos, social disharmony, and … instability such an action (abolishing subsidies) would facilitate, is it worth it? I don’t think so.

The Minister believes that a new industry law that allocates money to oil-producing communities would stop attacks and blamed the European Union’s climate change policies for stifling investment in the sector.

He added, “We believe that climate change is real and important for emission control, but there is a bit of double standard in the EU policy regarding climate change”.

In addition to attacks on oil infrastructure, several parts of the north are plagued by violence orchestrated by bandits while dozens were killed in church attacks in Kaduna and Ondo States last month.

While arguing that the administration would be leaving the country better than where it was seven years ago, he equally noted that President Muhammadu Buhari administration has made progress on security including reducing the spread of insurgency after assuming office in 2015.

Nigeria suffers intermittent fuel shortages and has raised its deficit forecast twice this year and increased borrowing to cover the cost of the subsidy.

The country’s petroleum production has also fallen short of government targets, with $1 billion in revenue lost to crude oil theft in the first quarter of this year, according to the sector regulator.

Similarly, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) expressed worry over the rising incidents of vandalism and theft along the key pipeline conveying refined petroleum products to Mosimi, Ibadan, Ore, and Ilorin fuel depots.

NMDPRA Chief Executive, Farouk Ahmed, said this when the top executives of the South-west Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) visited him in Abuja.

