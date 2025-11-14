Remo Stars suffer first home defeat after 56 games unbeaten

NPFL club, Remo Stars, have lost their home unbeaten run in the league following their solitary goal loss to Enugu Rangers.

Remo Stars held the spree which counted to 56 games but fell to the defeat to the south-eastern club, courtesy of a headed goal from Godwin Obazie to score his fifth goal of the season and his 90th in the NPFL which extinguished the defending champion’s run which began in 2022.

The Match Day 11 fixture loss, which handed Rangers their first away win in the league, put an end to Remo Stars’ spree which lasted 1,266 days, dating back to a 3-1 loss to Kano Pillars at their MKO Abiola Stadium base.

The result yesterday ensured the side continue to wobble in the current campaign as they currently sit 16th with 13 points, putting a dent to their chances of defending the league title they won last season, the first in their history.

The Daniel Ogunmodede face a daunting task to defend the title as well as their surge to win silverware in the continent being the only Nigerian side in the CAF Champions League.

They will be hoping to kickstart a promising performance in their next league fixture away against Shooting Stars.