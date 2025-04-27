Remo Stars lifts Nigerian football league title

Remo Stars of Ogun State has been crowned the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season champions after picking the highest number of points than other teams on the log.

Remo won the league after defeating Niger Tonadoes 1-0 at the Ikenne, Ogun state, becoming the first club from the south-west to win the NPFL title since the defunct Julius Berger FC’s triumph in 2000.

The team clinched the title with three games left to be played, leading the second placed team, Rivers United, with a 10-point.

The title is the club’s first major trophy since it was founded in 2010 by Kunle Soname, a businessman.and former council chairman in Lagos State..

Remo looked set to mop up the title this weekend after Kano Pillars defeated Rivers United 2-0 on Friday.

It looked like the Sky Blue Stars would fail to pounce on the leverage as they struggled to find the net against a resolute Tornadoes defence.

The celebration was almost postponed for another week until Olamilekan Adedayo scored for Remo Stars in the 84th minute.

They also become the first privately-owned club to win the league since Ocean Boys of Bayelsa in 2006.