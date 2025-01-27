Remembering the Ikeja Cantonment bomb blast – A call for vigilance and accountability

Today marks another somber anniversary of the Ikeja Cantonment Bomb Blast, one of the darkest days in Nigeria’s history. On January 27, 2002, an accidental explosion at the Nigerian Army’s armoury in Ikeja resulted in the loss of over a hundred lives, with many more injured. As we reflect on this tragedy, it’s crucial not only to remember the victims but to learn from the past to prevent future disasters.

The incident was not just a failure of equipment; it was a failure of human oversight and accountability. The bombs, stored in what was described as an “old ammunition depot,” were ignited by a fire in a nearby market, spreading to the military storage with devastating effects. The aftermath saw a city in chaos, with residents fleeing in panic, many drowning in the Oke-Afa canal, mistaking the explosions for a coup or an act of war.

This event should have been a catalyst for change. Yet, over two decades later, we must ask ourselves: What has truly been done to ensure such a tragedy never repeats? The initial investigations pointed fingers at negligence and lackadaisical attitudes within the military ranks. Yet, the follow-through on these findings seems to have evaporated with time.

While there have been efforts to clean up the site, with the recent discovery of unexploded ordnance prompting action, the question remains – was this a thorough process, or merely a response to immediate threats?

The remembrance of this blast should not just be about memorials and moments of silence; it should be about active vigilance and accountability. The government and military owe it to the victims and their families to ensure that safety protocols are not just written but enforced. The lack of consistent remembrance events and the apparent waning of public discourse on the incident suggest a dangerous complacency.

Moreover, the psychological scars remain deep for survivors and the families of the deceased. Many have spoken out over the years, recounting tales of loss, trauma, and the continuous struggle for closure. The government’s response has often been criticized for being inadequate, with promises of compensation and support left unfulfilled for many.

This anniversary should remind us of the need for a comprehensive review of safety measures across all military facilities. It’s a call to action for better emergency preparedness, more stringent storage of hazardous materials, and an overhaul of how tragedies are managed post-event.

We must also demand transparency from our leaders. The public deserves to know what has been done to prevent another such disaster. Have the lessons from the Ikeja blast been integrated into national policy? Are there regular audits of military armouries? How are civilian lives being protected from similar risks?

As we pay our respects to those who perished, let’s also pledge to keep this memory alive not just through remembrance but through action. Let this tragedy be a lesson in accountability, safety, and the importance of never letting our guard down.

The Ikeja Cantonment Bomb Blast should serve as a stark reminder that our vigilance must never wane, and our commitment to safety must be unwavering. Only then can we truly honor the memory of those lost and the lives forever changed on that fateful day in 2002.