Rema, Burna boy others bag award at AFRIMA 2026

Nigerian music stars Rema and Burna Boy were among the biggest winners at the 2026 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), recording major victories at the prestigious continental ceremony.

Rema emerged as one of the standout acts of the event, clinching three major awards: Artiste of the Year, Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, and Best African Artiste in R&B and Soul.

The wins capped a successful year for the singer, whose music continued to enjoy widespread acclaim across Africa and beyond.

The award ceremony took place on Sunday night at Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos, attracting top artistes, industry stakeholders and fans from across the continent. The event featured stellar performances and celebrated excellence in African music across various genres and regions.

Burna Boy also recorded a major victory, winning Album of the Year for his project No Sign of Weakness, further reinforcing his status as one of Africa’s most influential global music stars.

Other Nigerian artistes also made a strong impression on the night, underscoring the country’s dominance at AFRIMA 2026.

Yemi Alade won Best Soundtrack in a Movie, Series or Documentary for “You Are” from Iyanu, while Shallipopi’s hit “Laho” claimed Song of the Year. He also won Best African Collaboration alongside Burna Boy.

Phyno took home Best African Artiste in African Hip-Hop, Qing Madi was named Most Promising Artiste of the Year, and Chella won the African Fans’ Favourite award.

While Nigerian artistes dominated many categories, the ceremony also celebrated excellence from other African countries. Ghana’s Wendy Shay won Best Female Artiste in Western Africa, South Africa’s Nontokozo Mkhize claimed Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa, while Tanzania’s Juma Jux emerged Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa.