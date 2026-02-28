Relatives, friends give seven Plateau attack victims mass burial

Residents and community leaders in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State have laid to rest seven persons killed during an attack by gunmen in the community.

The burial rites, meanwhile, were marred by protests and public outrage over the continued violence in the state.

The burial, held at a primary school in Miango, comes barely a week after nine victims of a terror attack in Dorowa Babuje, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, were laid to rest.

Mourners carried placards with inscriptions including “Irigwe lives matter,” “Stop this Christian genocide,” “End Christian Genocide in Nigeria,” “Listen to the cries of our widows,” and “Justice for the slain victims.”

National President of Irigwe Youths Movement, Ezekiel Bini, on Saturday, condemned the attack, saying, “We are tired of burying our people. We demand justice and protection for our community.

“We thought this nonsense would have stopped by now after two decades. We can no longer take this nonsense again. We have been crying, and no one seems to hear us. And when we say there is Christian genocide going on, some people won’t believe it. But right here, among the corpses, there is a Fulani man who is a Christian.”

Bini also criticised the arrest of community members over unrelated incidents, adding, “No Irigwe man should take responsibility for something we don’t know.

“We will not take it. If you arrest any Irigwe because of the death of any cow, we will not take it again. Enough is enough.”

The Paramount Ruler of the Irigwe ethnic nationality, His Royal Highness Ronku Aku, described the day as “a dark day for our community.”

He stressed the threat posed by open grazing, saying, “Our problem is open grazing. My people are being killed. Open grazing must stop for us to have peace in Nigeria. I’m calling on the government to intervene in this matter. You can’t be a Chief without the people.”

Chairman of Bassa Local Government Area, Joshua Riti, assured residents of coordinated action with security agencies to apprehend the attackers.

Among those buried on Saturday was Abbas Musa, a graduate of Enugu State University of Science and Technology and health officer with Bassa LGA, who was shot dead in his home on Monday, February 23, 2026.

Other victims included five family members—Nancy Monday, Nuhu Isaiah, Henry Dah, Zongo Sunday, and Tarma Monday—who were reportedly followed into their bedrooms and killed by the assailants on February 26, 2026.

The attacks have heightened tensions in the area, with residents calling for improved security measures to prevent further loss of life.