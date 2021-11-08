Regulatory body begins clampdown on illegal Kerosene dealers after Abuja explosion

The Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), has concluded plans to stop activities of all illegal dealers of Kerosene, following the explosion that has claimed the lives of no fewer than nine persons and 12 others with different degrees of burns in Kubwa, Abuja.

NMDPRA said that s officials would be going after the illegal kerosene dealers after investigations conducted by the agency traders activities aided the explosion that also resulted to destruction of properties within the community.

the agency’s decision to go after the dealers came barely three days after the explosion occurred around the popular Maitama Ultra Modern Market in Kubwa.

Addressing pressmen on Monday, the Zonal Operations Controller, NMDPRA, Abuja, Roselyn Wilkie, explained that the agency’s preliminary accident investigation further revealed that the kerosene explosion was ignited as a result of an electronic spark from a nearby transformer.

Wilkie stated that it was discovered that the electronic spark which caused the fire was transmitted through an electrical wire that traversed through the kerosene surface tank.

“It was also discovered that the kerosene surface tank owner was operating illegally, as there is no record from the NMDPRA. The Agency will not rest on its oars to clamp down on all the illegal operators in the midstream and downstream,” she said.

Recall that minister of State, Federal Capital Territory,Dr Ramatu Aliyu, during her visit to the scene last Friday, had urged residents to report illegal distributors of fuel, kerosene and gas in unapproved areas, to the appropriate authorities.

