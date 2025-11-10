Regina Daniel’s brother regains freedom after few days in detention

Samuel Ojeokwu, the brother-in-law of the lawmaker representing Delta North Senatorial District, Ned Nwoko, and younger brother to Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, has regained his freedom after spending several days in police custody.

Ojeokwu, popularly known as Sammy, was reportedly released from Keffi Prison in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on bail set at ₦5 million.

Sammy was granted bail days after he was detained alongside three others, following a petition accusing them of multiple offences, including criminal conspiracy, trespass, assault, criminal intimidation, theft, and cyberbullying.

According to police sources, his arrest came after he repeatedly failed to honour invitations from the command.

The development was disclosed on Monday by actress Doris Ogala, a close friend of the Daniels family, who announced that Sammy’s bail was granted following a court order.

Confirming the news, Ogala expressed relief over his release and appreciated those who supported the family during the ordeal. She also called for calm as legal proceedings continue.

While details of the bail conditions remain undisclosed, sources close to the family revealed that Regina Daniels played an active role in securing her brother’s release and ensuring his legal rights were protected.