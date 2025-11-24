Reggae legend Jimmy Cliff dies at 81

Jimmy Cliff, the Jamaican reggae singer who helped popularize the genre around the world with songs like “You Can Get It If You Really Want” and “The Harder They Come,” has died at the age of 81.

Cliff’s wife, Latifa Chambers, announced his passing in a heartfelt social media post, expressing gratitude to family, friends, fellow artists, medical staff, and his global fans for their support.

He died on Monday in Kingston, Jamaica, after suffering a seizure that led to pneumonia, his wife revealed.

Cliff’s wife while announcing his demise, described the medical staff efforts as invaluable and thanked everyone who supported him throughout his life and career.

Born on July 30, 1944, in St. James Parish, Jamaica, Jimmy Cliff moved to Kingston as a child, where he began pursuing music.

By 14, he had gained local recognition with the hit song “Hurricane Hattie.” Over a career spanning six decades, Cliff recorded more than 30 albums and became a global ambassador for reggae, ska, and rocksteady.

He also made a mark in cinema with his starring role in the 1972 film The Harder They Come, which introduced reggae and Jamaican culture to international audiences.

Cliff’s contributions to music were recognized with two Grammy Awards, induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2010, and Jamaica’s prestigious Order of Merit.

Some of his most beloved songs include “Many Rivers to Cross,” “You Can Get It If You Really Want,” and “I Can See Clearly Now.” His work has inspired generations of artists and fans worldwide, championing themes of resilience, hope, and social justice.

Tributes have poured in globally. Fans, fellow musicians, and public figures mourn the loss of a true cultural icon.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister described him as a cultural giant, whose music carried the spirit of the nation across the globe. Latifa Chambers concluded her announcement with a touching message to her late husband: “Jimmy, my darling, may you rest in peace … We see you, legend.”

Jimmy Cliff’s passing marks the end of an era in reggae music, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to influence artists and audiences around the world.