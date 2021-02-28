Redeemed church floats foundation for agriculture business

Plans are in advance stage by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Ekiti Region 25, to float a foundation to drive agriculture business among youths of the church. This, the church said, is a strategy to tackle unemployment.

Adeoye Aribasoye, the newly-ordained Youth Pastor In-Charge of the region said this on Sunday while addressing some RCCG youths in Ado-Ekiti.

Aribasoye said the aim was to ensure youths’ contributions to national development.

According to Aribasoye, promotion of agribusiness is part of the region’s vision tagged,”R 25 Y-SAWPER”.

He explained that R 25 Y-SAWPER meant Region 25 Youth Development for Spirituality, Agribusiness, Women Empowerment, Political Integration, Entrepreneurship and Technological Innovation and Rural Rugged Evangelism.

“We are focusing on agribusiness as one of our focal points because of the rate of unemployment that we have observed in the country.

“We believe that the economy of Nigeria can be grown on agribusiness, if we take it seriously.

“One of the things we want to do is to open the eyes of our young adults to see the opportunities in agribusiness.

“We will set up a foundation, known as Covenant People, R25 Development Foundation, that will support these youths in the area of empowering them,” Aribasoye said.

He said that youths interested in livestock farming would be provided with chicks and feeds.

“Those who want to go into arable crop farming will be supported and provided with linkages,” he added.

The pastor said that RCCG was committed to ensuring that Nigerian youths would be heaven-focused and earthly relevant.