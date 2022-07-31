Recording policemen during operation is legal- Police

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone Six of the force, Kamaldeen Okunlola, has cautioned officers arresting Nigerians for recording their activities during operations to desist from such act, claiming that the act was not against the law of the country.

Okunlola added that every Nigerian has the legal right to film any police personnel on duty and that the action was still within their rights as a citizen of the country.

He urged policemen across the country to be more humane, and be friendly with their neighbors, the citizenry, who they were employed protect rather than harassing them in any form.

The AIG cautioned policemen at the Cross River state Police Command Headquarters during a familiarisation visit after his redeployment in Diamond Hill, Calabar, the state capital.

Okunlola said: “We must be humane and close to the public, and not when you want to extort money you turn to a tyrant and oppress innocent citizens all that must stop, you must treat people right, because you are there for them.

Also, the Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has also confirmed the statement credited to the AIG, stressing that there was no section of the law that kicked against the act across the country.

