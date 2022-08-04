Reals estate firm emphasizes importance on green area, tree planting promotion across homes

As part of measures to ensure a healthy and serene environment is continuously promoted in Nigeria, a Lagos-based real estate firm, REFin Homes, has indicated need for maintaining coexistence between urban development and nature such that would help governments at all levels in keeping their plans on climate change, as well as that of working partner bodies and international countries.

It said that the decision to step up climate change advocacy through its environment-friendly estates nationwide was to ensure protection of the ecosystem is inculcated in the mind of Nigerians.

The company stated that part of its contribution towards having a healthy environment was introduction of tree planting across its housing projects which has become a culture to REFin Homes and that the aim was to further canvass for urban developments that bring about a drastic reduction in climate change impact across the country.

The Managing Partner, REFin Homes, Olatunde Macaulay, said that the firm understands that to make ecosystem protection become a culture, there was need to continuously canvass and explain the importance to society.

Macaulay, who spoke during the real estate firm’s tree planting and groundbreaking of its 10 floors apartment project, held yesterday in Lagos, explained that continuous education and sensitization of the public on the culture of protecting nature would prevent urban development from eroding the existence of former.

He added that allowing development to stand in the way of nature could be disastrous, which formed REFin Homes’ decision to ensure that both urban development and climate change mitigation continue alongside each other.

On his part, another Managing Partner of the firm, Kazeem Owolabi, hinted that planting trees in projects under development had become a culture in the company which could be seen in all its projects.

Owolabi, who disclosed that the firm is green certified, hinted that the company has another ongoing project in Omole axis and when completed would become the first green estate in Lagos.

“We build to specifications. We don’t go to sites without having requests from clients. All our building projects align with climate change and this is to ensure that people live within a healthy environment”.

He urged the state governments to partner with the firm in solving not only the housing needs for the state but also for protection of the ecosystem through real estate sector development.

“We hope that as we work the government will come into partnership with us on this journey. We are currently working with a few of the government agencies but we are hoping more would come on board.

“We are the first indigenous ISO-certified real estate company in Nigeria. The whole idea for us to match international standards from on set in order to attract people from diaspora so that when they come in, there won’t be much of a difference in what is obtainable here and abroad,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

