Real Warri pikin and husband welcome third child

Nigerian comedian and actress, Anita Asuoha, popularly called Real Warri Pikin, has welcomed a baby girl with her husband, Ikechukwu Asuoha. The joyful announcement marks the couple’s third child together.

The third child was delivered barely seven years after the couple tied the knot and after the entertainer embarked on medication to lose weight.

Sharing the news on her Instagram page, the entertainer posted photos of her newborn and family, writing: “Guess who made her grand entrance? The newest member of @abiaavengers. Dear God, Nara Kele.”

The post quickly drew an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans, colleagues, and well-wishers across social media.

The announcement was made on Sunday, via her verified Instagram account. The comedian revealed the news through a heartfelt post accompanied by family photos, expressing gratitude to God for the safe delivery.

Real Warri Pikin and her husband have been married since 2013. The couple, who are well-loved for their humorous and inspirational content online, already have two children before the arrival of their new daughter.

Celebrities and fans flooded her comment section with heartwarming messages, celebrating the comedian’s latest blessing and commending her openness in sharing her family’s joyful moments with the public.

Known for her lively comedy skits, stage performances, and talk shows, Real Warri Pikin continues to endear herself to audiences across Nigeria and beyond. Her latest milestone, the arrival of her baby girl, adds a personal highlight to her thriving entertainment career.

