Real Madrid former defender, Ramos, joins PSG

Real Madrid legend center-back, Sergio Ramos, has signed a two-year contract with the French club, Paris Saint-Germain.

The French champions announced the signing of the former Real Madrid stalwart considered one of the best defenders in the world on Thursday.

Ramos, 35, won the Champions League four times with Real and is a World Cup winner and a two-time champion of Europe with Spain.

Following the deal, the World Cup-winning defender would now be committed to the Ligue 1 giants through to 2023 after leaving Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent.

Confirming the development, PSG chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, noted that the club would be banking on the Spaniard experience having spent 16 years with the Liga heavyweights which he joined from Sevilla in 2005.

According to him, Sergio is a complete footballer, one of the best defenders in the history of the game. He is a born competitor, a leader, and a true professional. His vast experience and ambition are in perfect synergy with those of the club.

“Today, Paris welcomes one of the greatest players of our era. We are delighted to announce that Sergio Ramos has joined us. I am proud to see him in a Paris Saint-Germain jersey and I know our supporters will reserve a fantastic welcome for him,” he said.

On his part, Ramos who described the move as a big change in his life noted that he was happy to join the French champions and that he was ready for new challenges outside the comfort of Spain.

“I am very proud to be a part of this ambitious project, to be a part of this squad with so many great players.

“Paris Saint-Germain is a club that has already proven itself at the highest level. I want to continue to grow and improve at Paris and help the team to win as many trophies as possible,” Ramos told his new club’s official website.

