Real Madrid former defender, Marcelo, retires @ 36

Brazil and Real Madrid former defender, Marcelo, has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36, ending relationship with the game that brought the player fame.

The left-back, one of the most decorated players in history, played 58 times for Brazil after coming through the ranks of Brazilian club Fluminense, Marcelo joined Real Madrid in 2007 at the age of 18.

Before announcing his retirement on Wednesday, he won 25 pieces of major silverware in 15 years at the Bernabeu, including five Champions League titles and six La Liga titles.

“At 18, Real Madrid knocked on my door and I arrived here. Now, I can proudly say that I am a true Madrileno,” Marcelo said in a video on his social media.

“Sixteen seasons, 25 titles, five Champions Leagues, one of the captains and so many magical nights at the Bernabeu. What a journey! My journey as a player ends here, but I still have so much to give to football. Thank you for everything.”

Marcelo was named club captain in 2021, becoming the first non-Spaniard to be given the armband at the club in 117 years.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said: “Marcelo is one of the greatest left-backs in the history of Real Madrid and world football, and we have had the privilege of enjoying him for a long time.

“He is one of our greatest legends and Real Madrid is and will always be his home.”

He left Madrid at the end of the 2021-22 season to join Greek side Olympiacos, but terminated his deal just five months after joining.

Marcelo re-joined boyhood club Fluminense in 2023 and spent two seasons back at the club, making 68 appearances.

The full-back left by mutual consent last November, following a public falling out with manager Mano Menezes.