National

Real Madrid ex-manager gets 1yr jail term for tax evasion

By Felix Kuyinu

A Spanish court has sentenced Brazil coach, Carlo Ancelotti, to one-year jail term over offences of evading tax payment during his time as manager of La Liga giants, Real Madrid.

Ancelloti was said to have committed the offence during his first stint as gaffer of the club, accruing tax debts to the tune of £830,000, thus, contravening the provisions of the Spanish tax laws.

The former Chelsea manager disclosed in court that he never had any idea of breaking the law, saying that he handed his financial activities to his advisers.

”I thought it was quite normal because at that time all the players and the previous coach had done the same,” he said.

However, the prosecution countered saying that the 66-year-old who paid the debt in full in December 2021, committed the offence from 2013 to 2015, failing to remit the sum as tax payment of his £5.1 million salary.

The Spanish authorities made provisions of £333,045,92 fine for the Italian to evade serving the prison sentence.

