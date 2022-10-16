Real Madrid beats Barcelona 3-1 during El-Classico

The Spanish football giant, Real Madrid, extended its grip on the league summit after defeating its major rival, Barcelona, 3-1 during their El-Classico encounter.

Outcome of the game played before a sellout Bernabeu stadium also ended Barcelona’s unbeaten run during the ongoing season.

The game played on Sunday, which was the 250th El Clasico, afforded Madrid opportunity to inflict more pains on their rival and pressure on the club’s manager, Xavi Harnandez, who had made the Spanish club owners to spend more during summer transfer season.

The game, although started well for both teams, 12 minutes after, Karim Benzema scored Real’s opener after Vinicius Jr’s shot had been saved into his path by German goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen. While Barcelona, led on the pitch by Robert Lewandowski, who was playing his first El Clasico, was trying to balance the score line, Federico Valverde doubled the champions’ lead in the 35th minute with a lovely 20-yard drive.

Efforts of the Xavi boys later yielded fruit after Ferran Torres pulled one back from Lewandowski’s flick-on to reduce the tally to one goal.

But as Xavi charged his team to push for more goals, so as to equalize the game, Rodrygo settled it with a penalty that was awarded at the 91st minute of the game.

The rivals started the day with seven wins and a draw from their opening eight games, but Real Madrid go three points clear on the table now as they remain unbeaten.

This was a first away La Liga defeat in almost a year in charge of Barcelona for Xavi after taking over the team from the former manager, Ronald Koeman.

After the game, something for Xavi to think about is how they looked better after bringing on youngsters in Ferran Torres, Gavi and Ansu Fati.

Barca appeared down and out at 2-0 before those introductions. Fati’s cross was flicked into the path of Torres, who scored his second Clasico goal at the Bernabeu of the year.

Fati then hit an acrobatic volley which went just wide during their brief hope of grabbing a point – before Rodrygo settled the game.

