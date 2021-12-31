Real estate firm rewards employees over excellent performance in 2021

The Management of Rolad Properties and Allied Services Limited have rewarded its employees for excellent and outstanding performances in 2021 with honours and jaw-dropping gifts.

The real estate firm wrapped up the year beautifully by hosting clients, family and friends to an exquisite End of the Year Party at Pearl Event Garden, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Delivering his speech, Yesterday, the Founder and Managing Director, Dotun Oloyede stated that 2021 has been a beautiful year with God at the centre of every decision made, adding that it resulted in record breaking feats for the company.

While commending staff members for their diligence and commitment to the progress of the company, Oloyede enjoined everyone to always strive for excellence in all their endeavours, saying there is always a reward, whether immediate or in the long run.

He further disclosed that new products which include Smart Homes project in the Lekki area of Lagos and the Idẹra De Project in the Mowe area of Ogun State would be launched in 2022, adding that people should look forward to it.

“2022 has many goodies in store for clients and potential clients alike, as the company is set to launch new products, like the Smart Homes project- First Fountain Courts in the Lekki area of Lagos and the Idẹra De Project, a blend of comfort and luxury in the Mowe area of Ogun State.” he said.

In the same vein, while delivering her goodwill message, Veteran Broadcaster, Author and Coach, Bimbo Oloyede urged staff and management of ROLAD not to forget their roots as they continue to stay original to their brand, adding that they should ensure continuous self-discipline as an organisation.

Dignitaries that graced the event include: Business re-engineering Consultant and Pastor, Niyi Adesanya; Mushin Metropolitan Rotary Club President, Damilola Oyekenu; Co-Founder, First Fountain Homes, Ayodeji Oloruntoba Philip and Real Estate Guru, Olusanjo Fawole; Ace Politician, Chief Awoderu; Seasoned Entrepreneur and Management Consultant, George Ashiru, as well as the company’s brand Ambassadors- Nollywood Actor, Enyinna Nwigwe and Comedian Michael Sani (MC Lively).

