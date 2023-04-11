Reading sacks Paul Ince over team’s poor run

The management of English championship club, Reading, has terminated contracts of its manager, Paul Ince, after the team dropped into relegation zone with barely five matches before the season ends.

To avoid a vacuum in leadership, the management has appointed the club’s U21 manager and former striker, Noel Hunt, as interim manager until the end of the season after the assistant manager Alex Rae has also departed.

The club’s decision was announced on Tuesday barely 24 hours after the team suered a 2-1 defeat at Preston, leaving the team a point from safety with five games to go and winless in their last eight.

Reading dropped from 18th to 20th last week after being handed an immediate six-point deduction for violating agreed budget restrictions after a previous breach of the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules.

Hunt’s first game in charge is at home to already-promoted Burnley on Saturday and he will be assisted by director of player development Eddie Niedzwiecki and first-team coach, James Oliver-Pearce.

Reading’s head of football operations Mark Bowen said: “I would like to thank Paul and Alex for their efforts throughout what has admittedly been a frustrating and exceptionally challenging season so far. We would like to wish them well in their future endeavours.

“The board will work diligently to identify the manager who is the best fit for this football club going forward – a candidate capable of driving it towards a healthier, brighter future.

“However, for the next five games, our only focus is on doing everything we can to survive this season. Put simply, that means everyone – from myself, to the staff, to the supporters – lending all their support to Noel, Eddie, James, and the first team players as we go into five crucially important games at the end of our 2022-23 campaign.”

The club’s former manager’s efforts to maintain good standing on the Championship table suffered severe setbacks Reading was handed an immediate six-point deduction for violating agreed budget restrictions after a previous breach of the English Football League (EFL) profitability and sustainability rules.

The sanction relates to the club’s failure to meet the terms of a business plan agreed following a breach of the profit and sustainability limits in 2021.

The initial breach carried a six-point penalty with a further six points suspended until the current campaign, and that has now been enforced. The Royals have also been under a transfer embargo since the summer of 2021 because of the breach.

Ince was appointed initially on an interim basis in February 2022 and helped the club stave off the threat of relegation with four wins from the final 14 fixtures last season.

He was appointed permanent manager in the summer, putting together a new-look squad on a much-reduced wage budget while working under a transfer embargo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

