REA, NDDC bridges electricity gap across Niger Delta

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) have partnered to address persistent power shortages across the Niger Delta, marking a renewed effort to expand reliable and sustainable electricity access to underserved communities in the region.

The partnership, formalized through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, aims to align resources, technical expertise, and project execution strategies to accelerate electrification projects, enhance energy infrastructure, and support economic activities in communities that have long faced unreliable power supply.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Rural Electrification Agency, Abba Aliyu, described the collaboration as a significant step toward delivering sustainable and impactful power solutions.

He emphasized that the partnership will focus on underserved communities, ensuring that electrification projects lead to tangible socio-economic development across the Niger Delta. Aliyu noted that the MoU is not just a formal agreement but a commitment to action.

“This collaboration is a commitment to deliver real results. We will coordinate planning, resources, and execution to ensure that communities not only gain access to electricity but are empowered to use it for education, business, and improving their overall quality of life,” he said.

The CEO also commended NDDC Managing Director Samuel Ogbuku for his exemplary leadership and dedication in making the partnership a reality.

“His determination to ensure this partnership translates into real impact is commendable. This marks the beginning of sustained, coordinated action. Together, we will align resources, planning, and execution to ensure that communities in the Niger Delta are not just connected, but empowered,” Aliyu added.