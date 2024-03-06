RCCG Sunday school teacher kills wife in Rivers

A pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Chidozie Michael, has been reported to have allegedly beaten his wife, Ufuoma, to death in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

As gathered, husband of the deceased, who is a Sunday School teacher with the RCCG branch in Port Harcourt, is alleged to be on the run after committing the act inside their apartment.

Eyewitnesses narrated that Ufuoma, a mother of three boys, who were of age 10, 7 and 5 respectively, was pronounced dead by medical experts at a private hospital yesterday where she was rushed to by her brother.

Ebi Layo, a close friend to late Ufuoma, narrated the ordeal the deceased went through before her last breath, saying her 32years old friend, who hailed from Delta State, was often beaten by her husband over sundry arguments.

She explained further that anytime the man want to carry out his onslaught against his wife, he would lock the room and beat her to his satisfaction before he will let go.

According to her, the routine beating started again late yesterday night. But this time around, the wife did not come out as usual or respond to the calling of the children. The husband later came out to order the children to go to bed.

“It was in the morning of March 5th, 2024 that the husband called the brother of the deceased, telling him that there was an emergency. When the brother rushed down to his house, he met the lifeless body of Mrs. Ufuoma, but did not meet the husband at home.

“The body of the late Ufuoma has since been deposited in the morgue as the husband is still at large. The children are also in police custody pending when family members will come to claim them”.