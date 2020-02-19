RB Leipzig defeats Spurs during Champions League Last 16

By News Desk

German club, RB Leipzig, defeated English Premier League team, Tottenham Hotspur, during the last 16 first leg of Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League tournament.

The defeat from the German team on Wednesday further compounded the woes of the London Club after efforts by their new coach, Jose Mourinho, to ensure the team competes favourably with Liverpool failed.

Only goal of the highly technical match was scored by Timo Werner at 26th, putting his team in pole position for a place in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.