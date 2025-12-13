Raphinia’s brace secure Barca’s victory over Osasuna in La Liga race

Brazilian forward, Raphinia, has scored a brace to help Barcelona beat Osasuna in the surge for La Liga title

Raphinia scored twice in the second half to further extend the Catalunya club further extend it’s lead at the summit of the Spanish Primera Division log in their quest to defend the title they won last season.

After a stalemate in the opening half and heading to 70 minute on the clock, attacker broke the deadlock with a fizzing strike from the edge of the the opposition’s box to start a resurgence by Barca who would later earn their seventh-straight top-flight win after 90 minutes.

Moments later in the game played at the partially reopen Camp Nou on Sunday, Raphinha tapped home at the back post after Alejandro Catena deflected Jules Kounde’s cross into the his path with four minutes remaining to make a 2-0 cushion for Barcelona.

The win Second-place Real Madrid visit Alaves on Sunday, aiming to cut the gap on the champions back down to four points.

The win pushes Barcelona to 43 points, second ahead of Real Madrid in second position and eight adrift of Villarreal who are third.