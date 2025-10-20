Rangers appoints German tactician as head coach

The management of Scottish football club, Rangers, has appointed a German tactician, Danny Rohl, as its new manager after sacking Russell Martin, following his inability to get desired results in the league.

The appointment of the former Sheffield Wednesday manager ends a protracted search for Martin’s successor, as the club pushes for a return to the top four on the league table.

Rohl’s appointment on Monday ended the unproductive talks with former manager Steven Gerrard, Rohl and ex-Ibrox defender, Kevin Muscat.

The appointment also came barely two weeks after Martin was sacked following poor results in the 17 games managed by the former manager.

After his appointment, Rohl described the new role as a huge privilege considering the huge tradition attached to the club over the years, saying I am ready to embrace the huge expectations of the club’s fans.

The breakdown of talks with Muscat, who is close to sealing China’s Super League title with Shanghai Port, brought Rohl’s name back into the frame and the 36-year-old has signed an initial two-and-a-half-year deal.

“It is a huge privilege at an incredible club, recognised around the world. I know it has been a difficult start to the season, but there is still so much to play for.

“The expectations here are clear. The fans want to see results now – my mentality and experience is to think in exactly the same way.

“We have no time to waste. We start straight away. I respect that trust is earned and understand we have to give the supporters confidence in what we are doing by showing it on the pitch from the start.”

Rangers are sixth in the Scottish Premiership with one win from eight games, and face Brann in the Europa League at 17:45 BST on Thursday.

Rohl was in charge of Wednesday between October 2023 and July 2025 following coaching roles with RB Leipzig, Southampton, Bayern Munich and Germany.

Title-winning boss Gerrard withdrew from consideration last weekend, saying the timing was not right for him to return.

Rohl then pulled out, leading Rangers to hold advanced talks with Australian Muscat, but the potential delayed start to his tenure made the deal unworkable for both parties.

Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh acknowledged the recent testing period for the club – during which the board was criticised by fans for the drawn-out search for a manager – but said Rohl can “restore pride and ultimately success”.

“Danny’s experience at elite level, in high-pressure environments, makes him a strong fit for what we expect here,” said Cavenagh.

“We know the past few months have been challenging, but our focus has always been on getting the right person, who is ready to immediately embrace this football club and the demands that come with it.

“Danny impressed us with his vision, his character, and his understanding of what Rangers stands for. We believe he can help restore pride, momentum, and ultimately success.”

Rohl, who left Wednesday by mutual consent in the summer, twice staved off relegation with the embattled South Yorkshire club.

He finished 12th in the Championship in his one full season in charge – an impressive achievement given Wednesday’s financial struggles.

Rangers vice-chairman Paraag Marathe said the club had been through “a thorough process to ensure we identified the right person” and praised Rohl’s “tactical intelligence and hunger”.

Former Southampton boss Martin was sacked with Rangers eighth in the league, nine points behind champions Celtic and 11 adrift of leaders Hearts.

They are now eight points behind labouring Celtic and 13 behind Hearts.

Rangers also failed to qualify for the Champions League under Martin and lost both of their Europa League games.

Rohl assured Rangers fans he is ready to embrace the expectations of fans who have witnessed Celtic’s domination – 12 title wins in 13 years – in recent times.

“The expectations are huge and I love this challenge because I set high standards for myself and the team too,” he said.

“Rangers is built on a tradition of hard work, unity and success. That is exactly what you will get from me and what I want my team to represent for all of you.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the squad and getting down to work ahead of Thursday’s game away to Brann.”