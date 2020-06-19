Ramaphosa condemns South Africa’s rising sexual violence 

South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has condemned what he described as worsening violence against women and children in the country saying the rising cases in the country defies logic.

He explained that the increasing violence against women, children, and vulnerable demands concerted efforts and a renewed commitment by all stakeholders to rise and fight against those unleashing terror against the society.

Ramaphosa who regretted the sad development enjoined male folks across the country to resist colluding with other men perpetuating the act as well as work towards ending violence against women and girls in their immediate environment.

Speaking during a nationwide broadcast, President Ramaphosa charged to challenge individual sexist, misogynistic beliefs and attitudes in the country, adding that women must not be reduced to mere statistics in the country.

According to him, the recent spate of murders targeting women and children and other forms of abuse, violence against women and children is a “war” and “brutality that defies comprehension.”

“All of them are young women who were killed by men. We will speak for the eighty-nine-year-old grandmother who was killed in an old age home in Queenstown.

“These women are not just statistics, they have names, they have families and they have friends. I am appalled at what is no less than a war being waged against the women and the children of our country.

“By looking away, by discouraging victims from laying charges, by shaming and insulting women for their lifestyle choices or their style of dress, we become complicit in these crimes,” Ramaphosa said.

According to the South African Police, murders of women have spiraled since the start of June when lockdown restrictions were lifted, adding that the causes of the rise are being investigated.