Rainstorm sacks over 390 families in Lagos

Torrential rainfalls accompanied by windstorms have wreck havoc in many communities in Lagos State, damaging houses, electrical poles, and cables as well as other facilities in the affected areas.

The rainfalls recorded in May have sacked over 390 families from their houses in Alimosho, Ifako-Ijaiye, Agege, and Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The families were said to be occupants of the 220 buildings that were damaged by windstorms that accompanied the rainfalls that were recorded in these councils.

Although there were no fatalities recorded from these rainfalls were severe on the 1st and 15th of the month, but was said to have left many affected families traumatized after their house was made unsafe.

They were said to have become traumatized after roofs on their houses were blown open, they were said to have been left with no option but to look for alternative structures where they can spend the night without any fears of possible rainfall.

The Acting Coordinator, South-West Zonal Office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Monday following over five hours of rainfall recorded across Lagos.

Farinloye said that the figures were discovered during an assessment exercise carried out by NEMA which showed that the buildings serving as shelters for the families have been impacted in various degrees across the state.

He, meanwhile, cautioned proprietors, parents, and guidance against allowing children to play outside or be sent on errands hours before and during rainfall across the state.

The acting coordinator added that principals and school authorities should educate as well as train schoolchildren on how to hide under their furniture when they discover that the wind had become strong and could cause havoc.

Farinloye stressed that this idea would help protect schoolchildren from sustaining injuries from the effect of falling objects.

He stated that they should avoid taking refuge under temporary structures and trees during this hour, saying these are places where they could sustain injuries and fatalities.

According to the statement, an assessment by NEMA has shown that some houses have been impacted to various degrees across Lagos State.

“Major occurrences on 1st and 15th of May, 2023 recorded serious wind/rain storms without any casualty or fatality but with attendant damages of public and private buildings.

“The Agency carried out an assessment of Agboyi one, Agboyi two, Agboyi 3, Odo Ogun communities in Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State had about 130 houses either partially or fully affected with about 228 families involved, the incident occurred on May 1st.

“While the incident of 15th May, 2023 affected about 98 buildings in Agege; Ifako Ijaye; Ikola, Isale Aboru, and Oke Ishagun located in Alimoso Local Government Area of Lagos State with about 108 families affected. About 13 electricity poles were affected in the areas”.

