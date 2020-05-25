Rainstorm destroys 30 houses in Lagos

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has disclosed that no fewer than thirty houses were destroyed by a rainstorm, owing to the heavy rainfall during the early hours on Monday in the Badagry Local Government Area of the state.

It explained that the heavy downpour damaged the buildings in the Iragon-Iragbo communities within Badagry, adding that residents of the area were also affected by the rain.

LASEMA’s Director-General, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, noted that the preliminary reports on extreme weather research carried out in the community revealed that persons within the local government were also affected.

He noted that the agency had deployed its team to the local government to ascertain the level of damage occasioned by the downfall and number of people displaced by the incidents.

“A number of homes have totally or partially collapsed while others had their roofs blown off by the heavy winds. We can confirm for example that the prototype school in the community, St Patrick’s Primary school has suffered extensive damage.

“We have dispatched a team to conduct an enumeration of damaged properties and displaced persons particularly elderly, women and children within the locality,” he said.