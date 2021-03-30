Rain Oil boss advocates for petrol price deregulation

The Federal Government (FG) has been called upon to fully deregulate Nigeria’s downstream sector of the petroleum industry so that marketers could freely source for the product.

The call was made by the Managing Director of Rain Oil Limited, Dr.Gabriel Ogbechie was delivering

a paper titled: “Deregulation and Sustainable Natural Energy Future Through Natural Gas”, at a web conference organised by the National Association of Energy Correspondents (NAEC),at the weekend.

He said a fully deregulated downstream sector not only enables marketers to freely source products and leverage supply chain options, but also improves efficiency and customer-service, allowing for better planning and forecasting by marketers.

He decried the current uncertainty over petrol price and challenges in the country, saying the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has remained the sole importer of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).