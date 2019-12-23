Quilox Club gridlock force Sanwo-Olu to change route -Lagos Police

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

As controversies trail continued detention of Quilox Club owner, Shina Peller, and five others, Lagos Police Command, has disclosed that activities at the club also affected the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over the weekend, forcing him to take another route. Police argued that several appeals including those from residents, were sent to the House of Representatives member to address gridlocks emanating from his club but none was attended to, rather it gets worse daily. The law enforcement statement came hours after Lagos State Environmental Pollution Agency (LASEPA) on Monday sealed the premises over infractions of traffic and environmental laws. It was gathered that activities from Quilox Club, sited on 183 Ozumba Mbadi Way, Victoria Island and others within that axis, were among those observed which compelled Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to order that churches, mosques, event centers, and others to desist from violating the State Road Traffic law 2012. Police, in a statement by its Public Relation Officer (PPRO) Bala Elkana said: “The honourable is the owner of that club and his customers are fond of parking on the road and obstructing traffic flow. If you want to pass that place, you will have tough times. Up till 9am, the club was still on. “And they often refused to remove their vehicles and Lagosians were seriously disturbed. Even Mr Governor was affected this morning. He had to manoeuvre his way through it”.

Bala disclosed that aside the lawmaker, other five persons, identified as hoodlums, were also arrested for Invading Maroko Police Station.

According to him, At about 9am, Police officers on traffic control along Ozumba Mbadi Way, Victoria Island, send a traffic report to Maroko Police Station that the entire road leading to the toll gate is blocked as a result of indiscriminate parking on the major road by customers of Quilox Club, 183 Ozumba Mbadi Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“The Club owner, Hon Shina Peller, a House of Representatives Member, representing Iseyin Federal Constituency, Uyo State was approached by the DPO Maroko on the need to ensure that customers to his club do not block the major road to mitigate the undue hardship the obstruction is causing to other road users. Police eventually cleared the traffic and the honourable member promised to keep the road free of traffic. On 23rd December 2019 at about 8.30 am, traffic was observed to have build up on the road again.

“Police traced the cause to the Club again. The club activities mostly last up to 9 am from night and affecting the free flow of traffic in the area. The situation was so bad that commuters have to resort to trekking. A police team from Maroko Division led by the Divisional Police Officer, mobilised to the street and after much efforts, got the traffic flowing again.

“Three vehicles parked on the major highway by some customers of the club, which actually caused the obstruction, were removed to the Station. The Club owner mobilised over 50 thugs around 11 am and invaded the Police Station to forcibly move the vehicles away.

“The Police Officers on duty at the station send a distress message to the Headquarters calling for reinforcement. Police teams from neighbouring Divisions and Area J Command, led by the Area Commander were deployed to reinforce the Station. The Honourable Member and five thugs were arrested while others scaled through the fence and escaped. The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for in-depth investigation. The suspects will be charged to Court”.

The PPRO, however, warned owners of club-house in Lagos to provide parking spaces for their customers within their premises to avoid indiscriminate parking on the road.

“The good people of Lagos State have the right to enjoy free flow of traffic which informed the decision of the Command to declare a state of emergency in traffic. The slogan remains ‘Traffic must flow’ in Lagos State”.