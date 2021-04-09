Queen Elizabeth’s husband passes on @ 99

Report on Interest
NOVEMBER 20, 2020: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary on 11/20/20. They were married at Westminster Abbey in London, England, United Kingdom on November 20th, 1947. - File Photo by: zz/KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx 2017 6/20/17 Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh at Royal Ascot Day 1 on June 20, 2017 at Ascot Racecourse. (Ascot, Berkshire, England, UK)

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth who played a leading figure in the British royal family for almost seven decades, has died aged 99.

The Duke of Edinburgh, as he was officially known, had been by his wife’s side throughout her 69-year reign, the longest in British history, during which time he earned a reputation for a tough, no-nonsense attitude and a propensity for occasional gaffes.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

A Greek prince, he married Elizabeth in 1947 playing a key role in modernising the monarchy in the post-World War Two period, and behind the walls of Buckingham Palace being the one key figure the queen could turn to and trust.

“He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years,” Elizabeth said in a rare personal tribute to Philip made in a speech marking their 50th wedding anniversary in 1997.

Philip spent four weeks in hospital earlier this year for treatment for an infection to have a heart procedure, but returned to Windsor in early March.

His charm and disinclination to tolerate those he regarded as foolish or sycophantic earned him a position of respect among some Britons. But to others, his sometimes brusque demeanor made appear him rude, aloof and a delight to newspaper editors, keen to pick up on any stray remark at official events.

The former naval officer admitted he found it hard to give up the military career he loved and to take on the job as the monarch’s consort for which there was no clear-cut constitutional role

