Queen Elizabeth to remain under intensive medical care over health challenges

Following the health challenges of Queen Elizabeth, her doctors have placed the Britain’s 96-year-old monarch under intensive medical care.

The queen, who is Britain’s longest-reigning sovereign and the world’s oldest monarch, is said to be suffering from “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year.

In a statement released on Thursday by the Buckingham palace, it had recommended the medical supervision to ensure the queen’s recovery.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.” It said.

According to the statement, her eldest son and heir Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have travelled to her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle, where she is staying, along with his eldest son Prince Williams.

As gathered, the queen was said to have been forced to cut back on public engagements since the health challenges.

On Wednesday she cancelled a virtual meeting with senior ministers after being advised to rest by her doctors.

Elizabeth has been queen of Britain and more than a dozen other countries since 1952, including Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and earlier this year marked her 70th year on the throne with four days of national celebrations in June.

