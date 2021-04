Queen Elizabeth bans military uniforms for royals during husband’s funeral

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has banned military uniforms for senior sons and royal members during her husband’s death, a regalia which signifies honours and royalty during the kingdom’s rulers official function.

The ban was said to have been emplaced by the queen as part of measures to settle the problem over what senior royals should wear to her husband’s funeral following concerns about whether Prince Harry and Prince Andrew should wear military uniforms.

Traditionally at such formal occasions, members of the royal family wear military uniforms, often reflecting honourary titles they hold.

Prince Philip died at age 99 last week and his funeral will be held at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

However, according to insinuations and opinion moulders, there have been debates behind the scenes over what the queen’s son Andrew and grandson Harry should wear.

Harry, the 36-year-old Duke of Sussex, quit all his royal duties and lost all his military patronages in January after moving to Los Angeles with wife Meghan and son Archie, but wanted to wear the dress uniform he wore for his wedding day.

Also Andrew, the 61-year-old Duke of York, stepped away from official engagements because of his “ill-judged” association with the late disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein.

It was gathered that he wished to attend the funeral in the uniform of admiral, a honourary rank he was awarded to mark his 60th birthday but he deferred until his return to public life.

Compounding the issue was the fact that the two royals were the only ones to have seen active service, Harry in Afghanistan and Andrew in the 1982 Falkland Islands conflict.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the reports, adding that the 94-year-old queen had now decided all royals should wear mourning suits to avoid any embarrassment.