QD showcases new lifestyle in ‘OWO’ music video

In his bid to clinch a pride of place in the Nigerian music scene, fast-rising rapper, Adeosi Quddus David, with stage name QD, has announced the completion of his new music video, owo (money).

The music video is coming weeks after QD made a lasting statement with his debut EP, ‘Ghetto Gospel’ which had been enjoying massive airplay to wider adulations from fans and music lovers around the world.

For the unique rapper and talented stage performer who was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, owo music video was to showcase lifestyle, and his determination to succeed despite the odds.

The rapper, better known as EgunAgba, explained that he teamed up with young Video Director, Samuel Achema, in working on the forthcoming visuals for the hit single, stressing that the video is a feel-good showcasing his lifestyle and a celebration of the hit single.

QD was in 2019 signed by Civilian Mopol Movement (CMM) as the first rapper to join the record label and since then brought on his A-game by dominating with his unique voice and rich indigenous rap content.

The multi-talented rapper grew up in Akoka/Bariga, Lagos where he nurtured his musical dreams, started recording songs, and began his journey to be one of the hitmakers in the industry.