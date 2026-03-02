Qatar halts LNG production after Iran attacks

QatarEnergy, the world’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer, has suspended all LNG and related product output following military attacks on its key operational facilities, raising immediate concerns about disruptions to global energy supplies.

The shutdown removes approximately one-fifth of global LNG exports from the market, sending natural gas prices sharply higher in Europe and Asia amid fears of prolonged supply shortages from the Gulf region’s dominant exporter.

The decision was announced on Monday in Doha after Iranian drones struck facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City and Mesaieed Industrial City, in what Tehran described as retaliatory strikes linked to escalating tensions involving the United States and Israel.

“Due to military attacks on QatarEnergy’s operating facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City and Mesaieed Industrial City in the State of Qatar, QatarEnergy has ceased production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and associated products,” the company said in a statement.

No casualties were reported from the strikes, although damage assessments are ongoing. QatarEnergy said it would continue to provide updates to stakeholders as the situation develops.

The abrupt halt in LNG production has intensified concerns in international energy markets, triggering supply anxieties and price volatility, and highlighting the vulnerability of critical energy infrastructure amid escalating geopolitical tensions.