Qatar Embassy Security guard dies after receiving punch from visitor

A security guard has been reportedly confirmed dead after being punched by a visitor with an unidentified weapon during an argument at the Qatar Embassy in Paris Axis of France.

The guard, whose name was not identified was said to have been killed with a weapon by a suspect, who was arrested on the spot after he entered the embassy and had a row with the guard.

Confirming the death on Monday, a source close to the investigation panel, disclosed that the guard was killed at the Qatar Embassy in Paris and that one suspect has been arrested as part of the investigation.

The source said that the death did not appear to have been a terrorist act but instead a deliberate act by the perpetrator for reasons yet to be confirmed.

On their part, the prosecutor’s office said that the case was one of murder and that it was not yet ascertained the weapon that was used to carry out the act.

“I can confirm that an investigation was opened today on the count of murder. it was not clear yet if a weapon had been used. The circumstances of the guard’s death are yet to be determined precisely.”

It further disclosed that investigations were ongoing to unravel the circumstances of the incident and arrest more suspects.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

