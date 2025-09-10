Qatar dismisses report on Nigerians visa application denial

The Qatar government has dismissed rumour claiming that it has imposed new visa restrictions on Nigerian male passport holders aiming to travel to the country.

The country, through it’s Ministry of Interior, disclosed that it became aware of the rumour which has gone viral stating that the male applicants from the African country would only gain entry into the country if they travel with their families.

Qatar authorities also ruled out reports stating that only female applicants can apply alone, alongside a requirement of a five-star hotel booking and a return flight ticket before a transit visa would be issued.

The Asian country, on Wednesday, declared that the the assertions are untrue as existing processes remain unchanged.

A statement from the authorities reads, “There has been no suspension or changes to the current procedures. If any updates are to be made, they will be announced on our official platforms.”