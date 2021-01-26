Qatar Airways begins COVID-19 digital travel pass trial

Qatar Airways is planning to be the first airline in the Middle East to begin trying the new IATA Travel Pass ‘Digital Passport’ mobile app. The airline is working in partnership with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to start the trial from March 2021. The trial will play an important role in the airline’s vision to have a more contactless, secure and seamless travel experience for its passengers.

The first phase of trials of the ‘Digital Passport’ will be rolled out on the airline’s Doha to Istanbul route, enabling passengers to receive COVID-19 test results and verify they are eligible to undertake their journey. It will also allow travelers to safely and securely share their verified ‘OK to Travel’ status with the airline and other stakeholders, even before their arrival at the airport.

IATA Travel Pass will also provide up-to-date information on COVID-19 health regulations helping travelers to ensure they meet the latest government entry requirements of their destination country.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, explained: “With the most rigorous and robust COVID-19 safety program in existence within the global aviation community, we are focused on ensuring that Qatar Airways will become the first airline in the Middle East to begin trialing the ground-breaking IATA Travel Pass technology and we are committed to supporting the airline industry as a whole through IATA’s Industry Advisory Panel.

“As an industry leader and the only 5-Star-rated global airline recently announced in the Skytrax COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating, we are committed to safeguarding the safety, health and wellbeing of our passengers, and ensuring an integrated, seamless customer experience at every point of their journey with us.

“The IATA Travel Pass effectively acts as a ‘digital passport’ for travelers and is the latest tool in our fight against the spread of COVID-19, enabling passengers to securely and effortlessly navigate their travel plans, safe in the knowledge that their verified travel credential is based on the latest COVID-19 information, the strictest data privacy regulations and entry rules for the destination they will travel to.

“We hope that by investing in this technology we are able to further encourage passengers around the world to have greater confidence in the safety of air travel and begin making future travel plans over the coming months.”