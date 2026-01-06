Punch Delta reporter dies @43

The management of Punch Newspaper is in mourning following the passing of its Delta State reporter, Matthew Ochei, who was confirmed dead at the age of 43.

The cause of Ochei’s death is yet to be determined, but his wife, Uche, disclosed that he passed away in the early hours of Tuesday in Delta State.

According to the media house, his remains have been deposited at a morgue in Ukwunzu, his hometown in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Until his death, Ochei served as the Vice Chairman of the Asaba Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The news of his passing sent shockwaves through the media community in the state, with colleagues describing the incident as a “Black Tuesday for Delta journalists.”

In a condolence message, the Chief Press Secretary to the Delta State Governor, Festus Ahon, described Ochei’s sudden death as “very sad and painful.”

As of the time of filing this report, the family had yet to announce burial arrangements.