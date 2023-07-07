Public servants are driving force behind Lagos development- Muri-Okunola

As arguments on what has continued to aid Lagos towards surpassing other 35 states intensified among Nigerians, the State Head of Service (HoS), Hakeem Muri-Okunola, has disclosed that the thousands of public servants were the driving force behind growth and developments witnessed across Lagos.

Muri-Okunola, who described public service as a calling, stated that challenges and responsibilities overcome daily by the workers indicated that they are resilient and adaptive to whatever environment they meet themselves in the course of making Lagos become better daily.

He added that inspite of challenges and responsibilities already placed on the workers’ shoulders, they strive to ensure that Lagosians often get quality services from them not minding what it takes.

The HoS stated that this was reason the government annually organize week-long events to celebrate their dedication to the growth and development of the state.

At a press briefing heralding the event for 2023 public service week themed: – ‘Transforming our Service, enriching your experience, the HoS stressed that the events lined up were carefully designed to appreciate public servants and reward the outstanding ones among them, in order to boost workers morale towards doing more for the state.

According to him, we are doing these events to celebrate commitment, professionalism, and dedication demonstrated by our public servants for their unwavering determination to serve Lagosians’ interest as well as uphold values of integrity, transparency, and accountability always.

He said: “the 23rd June of every year has been a notable day to celebrate and appreciate Public Servants worldwide and Lagos cannot be left out. The Public Service sector plays a vital role in shaping the foundation of our society. It is through the selfless efforts of we, the Public Servants that the Society has been able to enjoy the many benefits and services that improve lives and foster a thriving community.

“From healthcare to education, infrastructure to public safety, environmental protection to social welfare, it is the tireless work of Public Servants that keeps our society functioning effectively and efficiently.”

Muri-Okunola while reeling out activities earmarked for the week long events, commended the workers for their assiduous services to the state over the years.

The week long activities according to the HOS, will begin with a special jumu’ah service at the secretariat mosque on Friday, July 7, to be followed later in the day with a free health screening exercise for public servants at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium. The health screening will cover blood pressure test, cervical/breast/prostate cancer screening.

Muri-Okunola said a walk for fitness by public servants will take place on Saturday. An inter-denominational thanks-giving service will take place on Sunday at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa.

In the same vein, the HOS disclosed that there will be donation to orphanage homes/charity organistaions on Monday with the continuation of the free health screening for public servants.

The week long activities continue with long service merit award ceremony on Tuesday, 11 July at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium with a lecture on same day on the theme “Building and Sustaining Digitised Public Service.

The events will be rounded up with Mr Governor’s lunch of the outstanding officers at a date to be announced later.

