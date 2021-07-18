Public relations experts reiterate commitment towards mitigating Nigeria’s security challenges 

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has reiterated its commitment towards assisting the Federal and State Governments in tackling banditry, kidnapping, and other criminalities across the country.

NIPR said that supporting the governments to address insecurity would assist to sustain the country’s potentials of emerging as the foremost nation globally.

Speaking on behalf of the institute, Chairman of NIPR Integration, Peace and Security Committee, Dr. Ike Neliaku, said that the experts were further convinced after listening to different views that Nigeria has potentials to overcome its current travails.

Neliaku stated that the commitment includes organising a citizen-based summit that would assist the governments to get solutions that could end banditry, insurgency, and other criminalities that had affected commercial activities across Nigeria.

The chairman, in a statement by National Planning Committee NIPR Summit on Integration, peace and Security, Stanley Ogadigo, emphasized that the resolution from the event would serve as a game-changer for the country’s administrators.

He noted that as an Institute responsible for relationship management, NIPR was determined to ensure that outcome of its forthcoming Summit on Integration, Peace, and Security would benefit everyone including the youth.

“From the views canvassed, it is clear that our cultural diversity in Nigeria is an asset that could easily produce the foremost African Nation of the world. While we are not saying this is a cheap task, it is definitely something that can be achieved. Most Nigerians are committed to finding lasting solutions towards a peaceful, progressive and prosperous nation”.

It could be recalled that the NIPR on Monday inaugurated a 52-member National Planning Committee to drive citizens-based summit towards finding lasting solutions to various challenges in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

