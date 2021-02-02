PTF educates Nigerians on COVID-19 vaccine myth

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has urged Nigerians to make themselves available for vaccination during such times the country take delivery of the doses allocated for Nigeria.

It larified that contrary to different conspiracy theories attributed to the vaccines, the doses have undergone several clinical trials which certified it for usage and had been used in other countries around the world without side negative side effect.

The PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said that the government would procured safe and WHO certified vaccine for Nigerians as part of measures aimed at protecting the citizens.

Speaking at the commissioning of State House Clinic Special Care Centre (COVID-19 Isolation Centre) on Tuesday, Mustapha said tha the Buhari administration was using the challenges posed by the pandemic as an opportunity to change Nigeria’s health infrastructure.

According to him, the Federal Government will continue to encourage Nigerians to get vaccinated when the time comes because the vaccines are safe, effective and for our benefit.

‘‘We will appeal and explain to our people that if you do not take the vaccine, the danger of falling terribly sick and eventually dying is there.

‘‘We will be blunt to them that if you don’t take the COVID-19 vaccine, you may not be able to go anywhere in the world, very soon. Even when you want to go and perform your spiritual obligation, that will be subjected to your COVID-19 status.’’

The PTF Chairman also dismissed conspiracy theories concerning the vaccines, saying ‘‘I don’t believe anyone will spend billions of dollars in manufacturing vaccines in order to kill us in Africa.’’

Furthermore, the SGF commended Buhari for approving resources for new health infrastructure, noting that through the PTF the 2021 budget made provision for the establishment of at least one oxygen production plant in all the States of the Federation, as well as a 10-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facility.

‘‘From just two molecular laboratories for the testing of COVID-19 in Nigeria, we now have over 100 molecular laboratories, public and private, across the 36 States of the Federation

‘‘I want to commend the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, the Permanent Secretary, Mr Tijjani Umar and the State House management under whose leadership this beautiful edifice is being commissioned.

‘‘I am confident that when the Minister of Health visits, whatever he decides, I can give you my word that we will put a laboratory for testing or a PCR facility in State House Clinic. This is supposed to be our priority.

‘‘I will also speak to the Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, who has the primary responsibility of resourcing, setting up and accrediting laboratories because we need it here,” he said.